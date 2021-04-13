Lawyer: 2 arrested had no role in Confederate chair theft

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A lawyer representing one of two people arrested on charges of possessing a stolen Confederate monument removed from an Alabama cemetery says the pair had nothing to do with the theft.
Attorney Michael Kennedy said Monday that the situation is a mistake. He said Jason Warnick and Kathryn Diionno had no role in taking the monument.
Kennedy represents Warnick.
The chair-shaped monument was recovered in New Orleans after it was swiped from a cemetery in Selma, Alabama.
Someone later sent an email signed “White Lies Matter” claiming responsibility, and then sent fake photos pretending the chair had been turned into a toilet.
