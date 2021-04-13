Lawyer: 2 arrested had no role in Confederate chair theft

Lawyer: 2 arrested had no role in Confederate chair theft
The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared from a Selma cemetery in March 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
By Associated Press | April 12, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 9:28 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A lawyer representing one of two people arrested on charges of possessing a stolen Confederate monument removed from an Alabama cemetery says the pair had nothing to do with the theft.

Attorney Michael Kennedy said Monday that the situation is a mistake. He said Jason Warnick and Kathryn Diionno had no role in taking the monument.

Kennedy represents Warnick.

The chair-shaped monument was recovered in New Orleans after it was swiped from a cemetery in Selma, Alabama.

Someone later sent an email signed “White Lies Matter” claiming responsibility, and then sent fake photos pretending the chair had been turned into a toilet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.