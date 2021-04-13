Man convicted of murder in 2018 Opelika mobile home park shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been found guilty of the 2018 murder of an Opelika man.
According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Marquerious Laquez Canada was found guilty of the murder of 36-year-old Antonio Drisker.
On July 26, 2018, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Windsor Mobile Home Park just after 9:30 p.m. CST. Upon arrival, 36-year-old Antonio Drisker of Opelika was found with no signs of life. He appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
On Aug. 27, 2018, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Marquerious Canada was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Antonio Drisker.
The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says witnesses testified that Drisker had come to the neighborhood to visit friends. Witnesses also said they overheard conversations between Canada and two other men, who have also been charged, planning to rob Drisker.
Opelika Detectives collected evidence at the scene which was analyzed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and tested positive for Canada’s DNA.
Canada’s sentencing will be at a later date that has not yet been released.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.