Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has been seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday.
According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers and medics were called to the 1600 block of Rigby Street after a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had serious injuries.
Williams says a person of interest has been taken into custody, but no additional details were provided.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
