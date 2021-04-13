Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police say a man has been seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 13, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 9:53 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has been seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers and medics were called to the 1600 block of Rigby Street after a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had serious injuries.

Williams says a person of interest has been taken into custody, but no additional details were provided.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.