‘Dangerous’ man sought in Autauga County after bond revoked

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Timothy Jabbar Wyatt.
Wyatt is wanted for failure to appear at court on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and domestic violence by strangulation. The sheriff’s office says his bond has been revoked.
An alert from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says: “Wyatt is considered a Dangerous Sex Offender with violent tendencies.”
Wyatt is described as 6 feet, 1 inches tall and about 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms.
Deputies say he may be in the area of Autauga or Chilton counties, but he was in the Shelby County area earlier this year.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500, local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
