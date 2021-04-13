Milo’s celebrating 75 years with 75-cent burgers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milo’s Hamburgers is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Friday, April 16.
To pay tribute to its customers, Milo’s will be offering 75-cent original hamburgers and original cheeseburgers for dine-in and drive-thru guests across its 21 stores in Greater Birmingham and throughout Central Alabama.
And already guessing the lines will be long? Milo’s thought of that, too.
All locations are participating with select stores offering its new chicken nugget samples to guests waiting in line.
- WHO: Milo’s Hamburgers and loyal customers
- WHAT: Milo’s 75th Anniversary Celebration
- WHEN: Friday, April 16 during store hours beginning at 10:30 a.m.
- WHERE: All 21 Milo’s locations in Greater Birmingham, Montgomery, Prattville, Tuscaloosa, Jasper, Cullman and Decatur
- WHY: Celebrate the Birmingham restaurant’s 75-year history with its original saucy burger for only 75 cents
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.