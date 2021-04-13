Montgomery attempted murder suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to an early April shooting that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Kevin Jerome Williams, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder.
The investigation started just before 9 p.m. on April 6 when police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road. That’s just off the Northern Boulevard.
On scene, first responders found a man who was suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been identified by name, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but during the course of the investigation, MPD identified Williams as the suspect. He is now being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.
