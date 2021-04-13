Montgomery father charged with capital murder in infant’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is charged with capital murder in connection to his baby’s death.
Montgomery police say a 5-month-old was taken to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries on April 7. The child was pronounced dead on April 10.
Police identified the infant as Austin Diaz Flora.
Austin’s death was ruled a homicide. Montgomery police arrested the child’s father, 20-year-old Ricardo Ocana, on Tuesday.
Ocana is charged with capital murder. He is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The infant’s death remains under investigation. No other information was released.
Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.
