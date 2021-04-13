Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts’ community project reflects on pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts is displaying its new Community Togetherness Project: “Art for Our Future” which reflects on the COVID-19 health pandemic.
According to MMFA, local artists were invited to submit proposals for either a sculpture or a mural created to reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic. Two proposals were selected, and the final creations are now installed in the Museum’s John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden:
Chris Hardy and Nystasha Kelly’s mural proposal that emphasizes communal growth, highlights Montgomery’s diversity and celebrates the overwhelming kindness experienced across communities during the pandemic.
Marguerite Gilbertson and Tony Veronese’s proposal for their interactive sculpture addresses feelings of disconnection faced during the pandemic and also invites participants to join, at a distance, and reflect on new norms.
MMFA Curator of Art Jennifer Jankauskas will lead a panel Thursday with local artists Chris Hardy, Nystasha Kelly, Marguerite Gilbertson, and Tony Veronese in a discussion about the conceptualization and creation of their artworks installed in the Caddell Sculpture Garden, and how experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected their lives and work, as individuals, artists, collaborators.
The panel will be on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/montgomerymfa) from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.