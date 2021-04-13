Montgomery providing youth employment opportunities this summer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Young adults ages 15 to 21 could be city employees this summer.
Montgomery’s Summer Youth Employment Program will offer 200 jobs for young adults ranging from lifeguards to coaching.
Keeping youth off the streets and also providing mentorship.
“We certainly plan to work with them in other areas in terms of character development and things that are going to help them in the soft skills, if you will,” Mayor Steven Reed said.
Reed says also repurposing community centers in Montgomery for summer activities could play a role in decreasing crime.
“We’ll be bringing on community partners into our centers and we’ll be looking to bring on additional nonprofits and groups that are already doing so many positive things in the community here today,” Reed said.
For more information about summer jobs being offered in the city, you can visit the city’s website.
