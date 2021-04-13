NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson ready for IndyCar debut at Barber

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - He’s a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, but no matter how much experience he has, Jimmie Johnson knows Sunday’s race will bring one thing.
“I know I will be very nervous,” said NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson.
Johnson, who retired from NASCAR last year, will test his talents in the IndyCar Series this season as he makes his IndyCar debut at Barber Motorsports this weekend for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.
“I started racing when I was 5 and my professional career started when I was 15, and that accountability and the anxiety it brings makes me feel alive and that’s something I’ve chased my entire career and why I race,” Johnson said.
From NASCAR to IndyCar, Johnson says he’s still adjusting to the weight and speed of the racecar, but believes the hardest part is getting rid of his NASCAR mentality.
“I just need to forget all those old habits from NASCAR and start over, but that stuff is wired in there after 19 years in the Cup series and 2 years in the Xfinity series so it’s an interesting argument in my own head as I make each lap,” Johnson said.
Johnson will bring some NASCAR flavor with him to the IndyCar track as he drives the No. 48 car for Chip Ganassi Racing, which is painted blue and yellow thanks to Johnson’s paint scheme design.
Johnson will race part-time this season with teammate Tony Kanaan.
