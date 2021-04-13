Not far from 90° today, rain chances then return

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was late May-like with highs in the mid-80s across Central Alabama under sunny skies. If that’s your thing, you’ll love today’s forecast. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s for most of us under a partly cloudy sky... that’s 10-15 degrees above normal for mid-April. And it’s certainly not out of the question that a few spots make a run at degrees today with the humidity remaining very tolerable. A rare “dry heat” for us!
Our next system will put an end to the 80s and dry weather by Wednesday afternoon. A round of rain and a couple rumbles of thunder will push through the area mainly during the 12pm-6pm window. Severe weather is not expected, but a few to several hours of rain are a distinct possibility by the middle of the day.
Some gusty winds are possible across South Alabama with the ingredients for strong storms a bit more prevalent there.
Temperatures will push 80 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies before the rain arrives, so it will be another above average day.
Cooler air will surge into the state behind that rain for the rest of the 7-day period. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-60s to the mid-70s Thursday through Monday. The coolest day will likely be Friday -- that’s when we will probably get stuck in the mid-60s. Some of us may not even get that warm!
Overnight lows will also be cool, ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s depending on the night.
We know it will get cooler beyond Wednesday, but what computer models are not in total agreement upon is the evolution of upcoming rain chances. Wednesday will bring a round of rain for just about everyone, but what happens after that?
The latest round of data suggest a good chance of additional rain and perhaps a few storms later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That ends by lunchtime Thursday with afternoon clearing. We’ve also got a slight chance of rain in southern Alabama Friday (20-30%), and a higher rain chance Friday night into Saturday morning.
But with the upcoming pattern, models will probably flip-flop a little bit more regarding exact rain chances and their respective coverage. So we would not cancel any plans, be concerned about a washout or worry about any sort of severe risk.
Sunday and Monday feature a 20% chance for rain, but most forecast models are trending dry with partly cloudy skies.
