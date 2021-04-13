Wet Wednesday, cool and unsettled Thursday and beyond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “near record” warm Tuesday is in the books! High temperatures soared into the upper 80s to 90 degrees across central and south Alabama. Montgomery’s high was 87 degrees, missing the record by one single degree. Troy, Tuskegee and Andalusia all reached 90 degrees.
Our next system will put an end to the warm, dry weather by Wednesday afternoon.
A round of rain and a couple rumbles of thunder will push through the area mainly during the 12pm-6pm window. Severe weather is not expected, but a few to several hours of rain are a distinct possibility by the middle of the day.
Temperatures will push 80 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies before the rain arrives, so it will be another above average day.
Cooler air will surge into the state behind that rain for the rest of the 7-day period. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-60s to the mid-70s Thursday through Monday. The coolest day will likely be Friday -- that’s when we will probably get stuck in the mid-60s. Some of us may not even get that warm!
Overnight lows will also be cool, ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s depending on the night.
We know it will get cooler beyond Wednesday, but what computer models are not in total agreement upon is the evolution of upcoming rain chances. Wednesday will bring a round of rain for just about everyone, but what happens after that?
The latest round of data suggest a good chance of additional rain and perhaps a few storms later Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
That ends by lunchtime Thursday with afternoon clearing. We’ve also got a slight chance of rain in southern Alabama Friday (20-30%), and a higher rain chance Friday night into Saturday morning.
But with the upcoming pattern, models will probably flip-flop a little bit more regarding exact rain chances and their respective coverage. So we would not cancel any plans, be concerned about a washout or worry about any sort of severe risk.
Sunday and Monday feature a 20% chance for rain, but most forecast models are trending dry with partly cloudy skies.
