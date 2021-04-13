Reward doubled to $10K in 2017 Butler County double murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The State of Alabama has increased the amount of reward money it will give for information that leads to an arrest/s in a 2017 Butler County double murder investigation.
Ladarious Lymon, 22, and Javon Banks, 22, were found dead inside a vehicle outside Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, just off Airport Road in Greenville, back in October 2017.
The Butler County Sheriff’s office said the two men had been shot multiple times.
After trying to solve the case on their own, the sheriff’s office reached out to the public for help. Gov. Kay Ivey aided in the search by issuing a $5,000 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
Now, more than three years after the initial reward announcement, Ivey is adding on another $5,000, bring the total reward to $10,000.
“We are here to ask that anyone who has any information to please come forth so that we can help solve the murders of our relatives. We want peace. We need closure for our family,” the family said during a 2018 press conference.
To provide information, call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 334-382-6521, 334-525-0361 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.