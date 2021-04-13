Wallace formally announced as Prattville head football coach

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Jason Wallace has been formally announced as the Prattville Lions’ new head football coach.
Wallace is no stranger to the program. Prattville High is where he went to school and where he started his coaching career.
“I’ve been able to work with a lot of them in 2018 when coach Ross allowed me to be a part of that staff and, and so they know me, they know of me. And, you know, I think it speaks volumes that, you know, I’m a guy that was walked in the same shoes you were in, and now look what I’m doing. I’m at a dream job,” Wallace said.
Wallace has spent the last two years with Marbury, leading the Bulldogs to the first round of Class 5A playoffs each season.
