Alabama near the bottom for 2021′s greenest states

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama ranks just above the bottom on a new report that breaks down each state’s “greenness.” The report compiled by WalletHub looked into multiple green-related variables to rank each state between 1 and 50.
So where did Alabama come in? Well, not exactly near the top...
Alabama came in just above rock bottom at #47. The only states that rank below Alabama are fellow Deep South states Mississippi (#48) and Louisiana (#49), and then West Virginia at #50.
Some of what’s included in their dataset is air quality, soil quality, water quality, LEED-certified buildings per capita, and energy consumption per capita.
And Alabama ranked somewhere in the bottom half for nearly all of the variables that WalletHub analyzed.
That includes 35th in air quality, 32nd in soil quality, 31st in water quality, 46th in LEED-certified buildings per capita, 37th in energy consumption per capita, and 46th in gasoline consumption (in gallons) per capita.
When looking at the hard numbers, Alabama scored a 36.01 out of 100. Based on just know that, you would certainly be inclined to think we didn’t score too well. But how did other states score?
The highest score was 76.66, the middle score was 58.75 and the lowest score was 18.77.
So every state lacked in some aspects of what WalletHub analyzed since the highest score was just above 75.
You can see the 10 best states for greenness and the 10 worst states for greenness above. There is geographic disparity on each list, with states from across the country making an appearance on both.
