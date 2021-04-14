Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation

“Every time I go back to my district, the message is clear: people want to have the right to vote on a state lottery and gaming,” said Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville. “I appreciate the input from my colleagues in the Senate and the willingness of members of the House of Representatives and the governor’s office to participate in a discussion about this transformational issue for our state. I am hopeful about the potential of getting this constitutional amendment in front of Alabamians so that they have a chance to make the final call on this critical decision for the future of our state.”