Alabama veterans homes expand COVID-19 vaccination program

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are major changes in the state’s four veterans homes in a significant but subtle upgrade to help win the battle against COVID-19.
You’d never notice them by simply walking in the pharmacy at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. But they are here, nondescript yet crucial in staying ahead of the game against COVID-19.
“We get it in here. We’re able to set up clinics in-house,” said HMR director of operations Michael McBride.
Tucked in the corner is the vaccination freezer to store the Moderna vaccine, and a few feet away is the so-called digital data logger to monitor the freezer’s temperature 24 hours a day. What this does is give the home the ability to house, store and administer the vaccine under one roof.
“And how that is important is that we are one of the only long-term care facilities in the state to have that opportunity. So we get in here, we’re able to set up clinics in house rather than send out residents out to clinics out and back and exposing them to further exposures,” said McBride.
You may wonder why this wasn’t done a few months ago during the height of the pandemic. Well, the reason is scientists and medical experts were still in their research mode, digging in the complexities of the vaccine.
“Now that we’re COVID-free, having these vaccines on site only enables us to maintain that ability,” said McBride.
The expanded vaccination program comes less than a year when more than 45 residents died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Today, 95% of the veterans who live here have been vaccinated, one step closer to “freezing” out COVID-19.
Bill Nichols State Veterans Home has around 100 veterans as permanent residents.
