Auburn school employee charged with five counts of child porn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn school employee is behind bars after being arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of production of pornography with minors.
58-year-old David Barkley Johnson was arrested on felony warrants on April 14. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in February when Auburn police received a complaint in reference to crimes possibly involving juvenile victims.
During the investigation of Johnson, pornographic images were recovered and Johnson was determined to be the person who produced the images, according to police.
Evidence discovered has indicated that the victims were known to Johnson, and the victims have been notified.
Johnson is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $125,000 bond.
This investigation is ongoing. Auburn City Schools is working with law enforcement officials in an investigation.
“At this time we do not have any indication that the arrest is related to the students or schools in our system,” said an employee with Auburn City Schools.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division tip line 334-246-1391.
