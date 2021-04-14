2 charged, third sought after Montgomery shooting Tuesday

By WSFA Staff | April 14, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 5:24 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two women have been charged and a third suspect is being sought after a shooting Tuesday, Montgomery police say.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, Shaquira Kindrick, 19, and Nykesha Kindrick, 39, are each charged with theft of property first degree and hindering prosecution.

Two women have been charged after a shooting in Montgomery. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
Two women have been charged after a shooting in Montgomery. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

Williams says the charges are related to a shooting incident in the 1600 block of Rigby Street around 9 a.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had serious injuries from a shooting.

An arrest affidavit indicates the two women took about $1,300 and a cellphone from the victim.

Both women were taken into custody at the scene and charged. Williams added that the shooting suspect, who has not been identified, has not been taken into custody.

The shooting incident remains under investigation.

