2 charged, third sought after Montgomery shooting Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two women have been charged and a third suspect is being sought after a shooting Tuesday, Montgomery police say.
According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, Shaquira Kindrick, 19, and Nykesha Kindrick, 39, are each charged with theft of property first degree and hindering prosecution.
Williams says the charges are related to a shooting incident in the 1600 block of Rigby Street around 9 a.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had serious injuries from a shooting.
An arrest affidavit indicates the two women took about $1,300 and a cellphone from the victim.
Both women were taken into custody at the scene and charged. Williams added that the shooting suspect, who has not been identified, has not been taken into custody.
The shooting incident remains under investigation.
