Court records: Child abuse injuries led to infant’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are learning more about a case involving a 5-month-old’s death.
Montgomery police say, Ricardo Ocana, 20, is charged with capital murder in the death of infant Austin Diaz Flora. Ocana is the infant’s father.
Court records show Ocana is accused of physically abusing the infant which resulted in multiple injuries including brain damage.
Ocana’s first appearance was scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. He has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention where he is being held without bond.
Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.
