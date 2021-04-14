Police ID man shot to death on Montgomery’s Oakleigh Road

1 dead in shooting on Montgomery’s Oakleigh Road
By WSFA Staff | April 14, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 6:19 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department released the name of the city’s latest homicide victim Wednesday afternoon, hours after he was found shot to death on Oakleigh Road.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 5900 block of Oakleigh Road where they found George Wheeler, 29, of Montgomery, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to Williams and a motive is unclear.

This marks the third shooting Montgomery police have opened investigations into on Wednesday. The others happened on <a href="https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/14/juvenile-injured-montgomery-shooting-wednesday/" target=_blank><b>Kelly Circle</b></a><b> </b>and <a href="https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/14/shot-montgomerys-troy-highway/" target=_blank><b>Troy Highway</b></a>. None of the cases are connected.

Anyone with information on these or any other case should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-283.

