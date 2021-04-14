Embrace Alabama Kids unveils new mural in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new mural celebrating Alabama’s children was unveiled in downtown Montgomery Wednesday.
Embrace Alabama Kids staff, board of directors and supporters joined Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, city officials and local artists to unveil the new mural located at 420 Clay Street, adjacent to the Nat King Cole mural.
The agency says the mural is dedicated to shine a light on critical issues facing Alabama’s vulnerable children. Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed April 11-17 as Embrace Alabama Kids Week.
Artists and entrepreneurs from The King’s Canvas and 21 Dreams, including lead muralist Nathaniel Allen, worked on the mural installation.
“The City of Montgomery is proud to partner with Embrace Alabama Kids and our visionary artists on this meaningful project to help raise awareness of Alabama’s children who suffer from abuse, neglect and abandonment,” Reed said in a statement, “The mural enhances Montgomery’s vibrant and growing downtown by transforming what was once a vacant building into a colorful, diverse and symbolic celebration of Alabama’s children and families.”
According to Embrace Alabama Kids, more 28,000 incidents of child abuse, neglect and abandonment are reported to the Alabama Department of Human Resources each year. During National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, the agency encourages communities across the state to come together to help break the cycle.
