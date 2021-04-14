Gambling machines seized at Tallassee gas station; owner arrested

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gambling investigation in Tallassee has led to a business owner’s arrest.
Tallassee police say they executed a search warrant at the Marathon gas station at 65 Kent Rd. Investigators say they seized several active gambling machines they found in a back room.
The store’s owner, 35-year-old Paresh Patel, was taken into custody and charged with eight counts of possession of a gambling device and one count of promoting gambling.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.
Police Chief Matthew Higgins issued this statement: “I would like to commend the officers involved for the hard work and dedication. While some people may not consider this a bad thing, it is currently illegal in the State of Alabama. These types of backroom activities generally promote other illegal activities.”
