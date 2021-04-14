Gambling machines seized at Tallassee gas station; owner arrested

Gambling machines seized at Tallassee gas station; owner arrested
By Jonathan Grass | April 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 10:49 PM

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gambling investigation in Tallassee has led to a business owner’s arrest.

Tallassee police say they executed a search warrant at the Marathon gas station at 65 Kent Rd. Investigators say they seized several active gambling machines they found in a back room.

The store’s owner, 35-year-old Paresh Patel, was taken into custody and charged with eight counts of possession of a gambling device and one count of promoting gambling.

Tallassee police seized multiple gambling machines from the Marathon gas station at 65 Kent Rd.
Tallassee police seized multiple gambling machines from the Marathon gas station at 65 Kent Rd. (Source: Tallassee Police Department)

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.

Police Chief Matthew Higgins issued this statement: “I would like to commend the officers involved for the hard work and dedication. While some people may not consider this a bad thing, it is currently illegal in the State of Alabama. These types of backroom activities generally promote other illegal activities.”

