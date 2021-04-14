HMMA donates money, supplies to Montgomery women’s shelters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is stepping up again to support the community it calls home.
HMMA is known for its generous donations to schools and during the holidays, but the spirit of giving continues throughout the year.
On Wednesday, team members donated money and much-needed items to two area women’s shelters as part of its way of celebrating Women’s History Month.
Members from every area of the vehicle manufacturing plant shopped at local stores, buying things like household items, cleaning products, clothing items, and hygiene products to give to Family Sunshine Center and Friendship Mission.
HMMA team members also raised nearly $4,000 in cash for the shelters through the sales of Women’s History Month hats and face masks. The two shelters will split the money.
“HMMA is one of the best partners a small nonprofit can have,” said Tara Davis, executive director – Friendship Mission. “They understand the importance of supporting the community in which they operate. With HMMA’s support, Friendship Mission is able to continue providing food and shelter to those experiencing hunger and homelessness.”
“Family Sunshine Center is grateful for our partnership with Hyundai,” said Tay Knight, executive director – Family Sunshine Center. “The items collected by their amazing team members will help survivors on their courageous journey to a violence-free life.”
