Round of showers today kicks off more active stretch

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 80s and sunshine are now a thing of the past as we enter a cooler, more active pattern over the next several days. The first chance of rain will come today... look for a round of rain showers this afternoon as a stationary front hangs around to our northwest. No thunderstorm activity or heavy rainfall are expected with this activity, so it will likely not rain all afternoon either.
Temperatures will hit 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies before the showers arrive around 1pm, so it will be another above average day. There will also be a breeze of 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 20-25 mph today.
Cooler air will surge into the state behind today’s showers for the next week. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s Thursday through Tuesday. The coolest days will likely be Friday and Saturday -- that’s when we will likely get stuck in the upper 60s. Some of us may not even get that warm!
Overnight lows will also be cool, ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s depending on the night.
So we know it will get cooler after today, but what about the computer model disagreement that we’ve had on upcoming rain chances? Well we now have a higher degree of confidence in when we will see rain.
The latest round of data suggest another round of rain and perhaps a few storms tonight into Thursday morning. This activity will once again not feature a severe weather risk.
Any rain on Thursday will end by lunchtime with afternoon clearing for many of us. Another chance of showers exists on Friday, but this is the day with the biggest question mark regarding coverage. Right now we have a 30-40% chance of some showers.
Yet another better chance of rain arrives Friday night and lingers into Saturday -- especially the first half of the day. No thunderstorms or severe weather are anticipated with this round of rain either.
A drier forecast looks to set up for the Sunday-Tuesday period. Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, with mainly sunny skies for Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.