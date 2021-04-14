Sid Thompson, political pioneer for Prattville, Autauga County has died

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Prattville is mourning the death of a political pioneer in both city and county politics. Sidney “Sid” Thompson died Tuesday, just months after announcing her retirement from public office.
The city called her “an instrumental leader in our community, serving on the City Council from 1988 until 1996 and making history as the first female City Council President and Autauga County Commissioner.”
She was first elected to public office in 1988 when she secured a seat on the city council in District 4. Four years later in 1992, she was elected as the city’s first female city council president.
In 2008, Thompson moved from the city council to the Autauga County Commission where she was elected to represent District 1. Her win made her the county’s first female commissioner where she ultimately served two terms as its vice-chairman.
Thompson decided not to seek re-election and in November she was honored by both the county commission and Prattville Mayor Bill Gillispie Jr. for her years of dedication to the city and county.
“We are forever grateful for her long-time friendship, service, and commitment to Autauga County and the City of Prattville,” the city said in a statement. “During this time, we ask you to please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”
