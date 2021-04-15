More rain chances on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re done with the rain, but for how long? Our Thursday evening and night look dry, but our next chance for showers and thunderstorms is right around the corner.
The sky will cloud back up late tonight, but we will stay dry and cooler. Lows will fall into the 50s.
Friday stays mostly cloudy to overcast in spots. This will keep high temperatures down in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There could be a few showers in the mix as well, but many of us will stay dry as nothing more than a couple of stray light showers will pop up across Central and South Alabama.
As a wave of low pressure rides along the Gulf Coast Friday night and Saturday, we will see another good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. This round will again favor the southern half of Central Alabama, but everyone should see at least some rain shower activity between 8 p.m. Friday and early Saturday afternoon.
Most of the rain will end early Saturday afternoon. That means we can’t rule out a few sprinkles early during A-Day at Auburn and Alabama, but the games will mostly be dry. We expect the Magic City Classic to be completely dry.
Despite dry weather for the second half of Saturday, clouds will hang tough, and that will help keep highs just a touch below the 70-degree mark.
The 70s quickly return, however. High temperatures will range from the lower to middle 70s Sunday and Monday, then jump to the middle to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be pleasantly cool in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Sunshine also returns during this time period! Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy between Sunday and Wednesday with no chances for rain.
