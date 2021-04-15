Ala. Senate confirms Auburn trustee to replace defense secretary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Senate confirmed a new member of the Auburn University Board of Trustees Thursday.
University officials say the Senate unanimously approved Tim Vines, President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, as an at-large member. He is replacing Lloyd Austin, who resigned in January after he was selected as the nation’s defense secretary.
The LaFayette native has been with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama since 1994. He rose through management ranks with the company and was elected to his current position in 2018.
Vines earned a degree in finance from the Harbert College of Business in 1988 and was a member of the Auburn baseball team. He also gives an annual scholarship to the college, and is an Auburn Alumni Association lifetime member, a member of the James E. Foy Loyalty Society and the 1856 Society.
“In addition to his business and management credentials, the Trustee Selection Committee nominated Tim Vines for the position because of his dedication to Auburn University and its students,” said Wayne Smith, who serves as board president pro tem.
The university said the selection committee was composed of Auburn Trustees Wayne Smith and James Pratt and two members of the Auburn Alumni Association’s board of directors, Regenia Sanders and Van Henley as well as Gov. Kay Ivey.
Vines will complete the last three of Austin’s seven-year term, which is set to expire on Feb. 8, 2024.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.