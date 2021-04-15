Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families

“This program helped put food on the table for almost half a million Alabama children in 2020, at a time when many children faced a growing risk of hunger. We are grateful to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for providing us with additional resources to build upon last year’s overwhelming success. Together with our partners at USDA-FNS and the Department of Education, we remain committed to ensuring that no child goes hungry as a result of this pandemic,” Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner said in a statement.