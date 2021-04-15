Assault suspect sought in Montgomery

Assault suspect sought in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department seeks the identity and location of the pictured suspect wanted for an Assault 2nd Degree Investigation. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | April 15, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 1:46 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they say is wanted for assault.

According to police, the suspect is wanted for an assault that happened on March 18 around 5:23 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eastdale Circle. The suspect was described as wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this suspect’s identity or location, please immediately call Montgomery Police at 334-625-3790 and refer to case number 2021-00060097 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

