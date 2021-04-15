Assault suspect sought in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they say is wanted for assault.
According to police, the suspect is wanted for an assault that happened on March 18 around 5:23 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eastdale Circle. The suspect was described as wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information regarding this suspect’s identity or location, please immediately call Montgomery Police at 334-625-3790 and refer to case number 2021-00060097 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
