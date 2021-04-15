Auburn’s Unique Thompson drafted to Indiana Fever

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - With the 19th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever selected Auburn’s Unique Thompson Thursday evening.
“I’m excited, I’m happy,” Thompson said of her selection by the Fever. “The nerves aren’t there anymore. I’m just ready to go. I’m ready to get to work. (Representing Auburn in the WNBA) means so much to me. Auburn is where I started to build my legacy, this is where my hard work began, so it means everything to me.”
Thompson becomes the ninth player in program history to be drafted in the WNBA and is the first since DeWanna Bonner and Whitney Boddie were selected back in 2009.
Thompson was a double-double machine this season, grabbing 12.8 rebounds and scoring 17.8 points a contest; it was her third straight season to average a double-double. She led the SEC in rebounds per game, and her 5.4 offensive boards a contest led the nation. She was just one of two players across the country to have two games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.
Thompson finished her career as Auburn’s all-time rebounder with 1,156, and the 12th leading scorer in program history with 1,540 points. And of course, she is the school’s all-time leader in double-doubles with 58 in her career. Sixteen of those came this season.
She was named to the All-SEC Second Team and a WBCA Honorable Mention All-American.
