Beauregard hires Justin Jones as new head coach

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Beauregard Hornets have a new head coach!
Former Prattville High defensive coordinator Justin Jones was introduced as the new head football coach at Beauregard Wednesday.
“I think it’s the history of the place,” said Jones about his new position. “They’ve had so much success over the past 15-20 years, and for us, it was the community, the family atmosphere that my family needed to come here, and I’m just excited to get started.”
Jones takes over the Beauregard program after spending time as the head coach at Florala, New Brockton and Cordova. He has a 47-40 overall record as a head coach, and has made playoff appearances in six of his eight previous seasons at the helm.
He hopes to help the Hornets return to its championship history, where Beauregard made ten straight postseason appearances from 2009-2018 and a trip to the state championship in 2016.
“Any coach that really has a drive and a passion and a desire, that should be your goal anyway,” Jones said. “It really doesn’t matter where it is. But here, it’s exciting because those are the type expectations that people have. Those are exciting times and our goal is, of course, to get us headed in that direction again.”
Of course, success won’t happen overnight, and Jones knows there’s work to be done to get the Hornets back to the top.
“What’s going to be expected, and then what the standard is, and let’s try to meet that standard every day, and I think that’s the key to getting started, and then, like I said, understanding the value of hard work,” he said. “I think that’s important in our society, not just in the game of football, but teaching young men to understand that value and how that’s going to help them in their lifelong goal.”
Jones replaces Rob Carter, who left to take over at Sylacauga at the end of the 2020 season.
