Court records: Woman charged after mailing drugs to Autauga County inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is facing charges after court records say she mailed drugs to an inmate inside the Autauga County Jail.
Lindsey Silas is charged with two counts of promoting prison contraband second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
According to court records, Silas mailed an envelope in March containing suboxone to the Autauga County Jail and labeled it to be delivered to an inmate.
An arrest affidavit says on Tuesday, while at the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, Silas was found with a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Silas was taken into custody and charged. She was placed under a $40,000 bond.
Additional details about Silas’ charges were not released.
