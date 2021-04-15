COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Chilton County

JEMISON, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Chilton County.
ADPH says the clinic will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until vaccines run out at Union Grove Baptist Church in Jemison.
No appointment is needed, ADPH said. The clinic will be using the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The second-dose clinic is scheduled for May 12.
ADPH says the state has received over 3.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Over 2.1 million doses have been administered in Alabama.
According to data from ADPH, 844,187 people have completed their vaccine series.
