Georgiana’s Tenasia Gordon signs with Miles College

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana celebrated Lady Panther guard Tenasia Gordon Wednesday afternoon, as the senior signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball. Gordon will join the program at Miles College in Birmingham.
Gordon leaves behind a decorated legacy with the Lady Panthers. She made the varsity roster when she was in 7th grade and became a starter the following year. She spent five seasons in that starting lineup.
Gordon is a two-time All-State selectee, averaging 18 points a game. She is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,983 total points.
This past season, she helped lead Georgiana to its first-ever Elite Eight appearance.
Gordon is the first player from the girl’s program to sign to a college program since 2015 and the first to sign NCAA. She becomes the 15th Georgiana basketball player (boy or girl) to sign since 2008.
Montgomery Academy’s Stewart Miller also signed an NLI on Wednesday. He will be playing soccer at the University of the South.
