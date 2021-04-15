Gov. Kay Ivey announces public-private partnership to benefit the State Parks System

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey joined the Alabama State Parks Foundation to announce a major public-private partnership to benefit the State Parks System.
The governor spoke about an $80 million bond issue for park improvements that must be approved by voters through a constitutional amendment in 2022 if the state legislature approves it this session.
“Alabamians love and cherish the State Parks, and we must make sure they are maintained and available for generations to come,” Ivey said. “I support the use of state bonds to make the needed enhancements throughout the state parks system.”
In addition, the non-profit Alabama State Parks Foundation announced the launch of its corporate giving campaign with a goal of raising an additional $14 million for park improvements.
The ASPF kicked off its corporate giving campaign with pledges of $250,000 by Buffalo Rock Company and $100,000 from the Alabama Power Foundation. The ASPF set a goal of raising $14 million in corporate donations in the next five years.
“Since the creation of the Alabama State Parks Foundation in 2018, we have worked to improve and enhance our State Parks, and our corporate giving campaign is another significant and important step for our organization,” Alabama State Parks Foundation President Dr. Dan Hendricks said. “I also applaud and thank Governor Ivey for her visionary leadership and support of the State Parks system.
“We believe this innovative public-private partnership will maximize our efforts to help the Alabama State Parks system maintain its place as one of the state’s true treasures.”
The new bond issue and ASPF’s fundraising are expected to fast-track projects to expand campgrounds, add cabins and improve internet connectivity, among other priorities.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.