Information sought in Tuskegee murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department is searching for suspects in connection to the murder of a former Tuskegee University student.
The remains of 23-year-old Marquez Duncan were found on April 1 at the corner of Alabama Avenue and Avenue B in Tuskegee. The location is just a four minute drive from Tuskegee University.
Police said Duncan had been missing since February 23, and was last seen at his residence along Gautier Street in Tuskegee.
Tuskegee Police Chief Lloyd Jenkins said between the time he went missing and when his body was found, no one came forward with any information on his whereabouts.
“We hadn’t got any information from anybody saying they made contact with him during that time period from February 23rd to where we discovered the human remains which we later identified as Marquez,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said the cause of death and a motive is still unknown at this time, but they are treating this as a homicide investigation.
“I really can’t go into detail on the things that were found, but right now, we are working it as a homicide investigation,” Jenkins said.
So far, no suspects have been identified. Detectives continue to search for who’s responsible.
“We’re still looking for any information from anybody that may have anything that can help steer us in the right direction,” Jenkins said.
“My condolences go out to the family and I just ask the community too to just lend their support to the family also because this could have been anybody,” Jenkins added.
In the meantime, Tuskegee University mourns the loss of a beloved member of the Golden Tiger community.
On April 9, students, parents, faculty, and staff hosted a moment of silence and celebration of life for former student Marquez Duncan. They released 22 balloons in tribute to his final 22nd chapter of life.
“It is always difficult to deal with a life lost at such an early age. Our hearts and prayers are with the Duncan family at this time,” said Interim President, Dr. Charlotte P. Morris in a statement. “Let us take this opportunity to reflect on his time with us as a student at Tuskegee University.”
Despite turning from a missing persons case to a homicide investigation, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is still offering a $1,000 reward for any information in this case.
If you have any information call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
According to Jenkins, this is Tuskegee’s second homicide in the year 2021.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.