Jeff Davis’ Jasmine Walker drafted to Los Angeles Sparks in 2021 WNBA Draft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a dream come true for Jasmine Walker. On Thursday night, she was taken off the board in the first round of the 2021 WNBA Draft. Walker was the seventh overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Walker becomes the seventh player in program history to be drafted, and is the first since 2005. Additionally, Walker is the second pick to go in the first round for the Tide, joining Tausha Mills, who went number two overall to the Washington Mystics in 2000.
The Jeff Davis graduate is no stranger to the record books at Alabama. She became the program’s single-game scoring leader on Feb. 14 when she dropped 41 points against Auburn. She recorded 22 career double-doubles, and is third in three-point percentage her senior season. Additionally, she is listed on every three-point top 10 list and was considered one of the top three-point shooters in the country.
Walker averaged 19.1 points and 9.4 rebounds a game, and was the only player in the SEC to rank in the top five in points and rebounds during the season.
She led Alabama to its first NCAA tournament appearance in over two decades, with the last showing back in 1999. She was a finalist for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award, WBCA Honorable Mention All-American honors, and SEC All-First Team recognition. She was also one of just 30 players listed on the Naismith Midseason Team.
