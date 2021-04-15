PM clearing today before more rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain showers and some thunderstorms will push through areas south of U.S. 80 this morning. There could be some heavy downpours, but no severe weather is expected. This will end by noon for everyone, and those north of U.S. 80 will stay dry.
Skies will actually clear a bit with some sunshine for most of us after 2pm as the cold front pushes farther to our south. That will help boost temperatures into the mid-70s before what will likely be a gorgeous sunset.
Skies will cloud up late tonight, but we will stay dry and cooler. Lows will fall into the lower 50s.
Friday stays mostly cloudy to even overcast in spots. This will keep high temperatures down in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There could be a few showers in the mix as well, but rain chances are not overly impressive.
As a wave of low pressure rides along the Gulf Coast Friday night and Saturday, we will see another good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. This round will again favor the southern half of Central Alabama, but everyone will see some rain showers between dinnertime Friday and early Saturday afternoon.
Rain will end early Saturday afternoon, but clouds will hang tough. That cloud cover will keep highs at or just below 70 degrees.
Then the sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures return. Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy between Sunday and Wednesday with no chances for rain.
High temps will range from the lower to middle 70s for Sunday and Monday, and jump to the middle to upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be pleasantly cool in the upper 40s and lower 50s!
