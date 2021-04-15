Reward offered in March Montgomery homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – CrimeStoppers has announced a $1,000 reward for information in a March homicide investigation.
Police say Abimael Roblero Zunun was shot and killed in the 200 block of South Hopper Street on March 14. Police are asking for help in the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832 and refer to case number 2021-00047002, or call the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.
