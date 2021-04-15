Source: New Prattville charter school will ask city to buy property

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Charter School Commission has approved a new school, Ivy Classical Academy, but leaders are still working to find a location in Prattville ahead of its planned August 2022 opening.
Members of Ivy Classical will make a presentation during a work session of the Prattville City Council Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. During the presentation, the school will discuss its proposal to have the city purchase the property where the school will be located.
According to a parent involved with the charter school, Ivy Classical will suggest two property options. One would be to build on some private land inside the city limits, though details on location or costs were not clear.
The other would be to purchase and renovate four vacant buildings in the existing High Point Town Center, costing around $22.8 million. School leaders say this would also benefit the city because it will fill up empty shopping spaces.
Ivy Classical Academy is a tuition-free school. It uses the Barney Charter School Initiative from Hillsdale College in Michigan.
According to Hillside College, classical education is based on the Trivium, the three stages of learning every child experiences as they grow. The three stages represented in the Trivium are Grammar, Logic, and Rhetoric.
School leaders say more than 700 students from 450 families have pre-enrolled.
