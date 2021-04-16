Arrest made in shootout at Luverne bar

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made after a shoot out in Luverne early Friday morning.
According to Luverne police, just before 1 a.m., officers received a call to shots fired in the area of Fountain Sports Bar and Grill on South Forest Avenue.
Officers responded to the scene of an active shooting, secured the scene and started investigating.
Police said preliminary reports showed that there was an argument that became physical in the parking lot. At some point, one of those involved got a rifle from a vehicle and began shooting the bar and a vehicle in the parking lot.
According to police, another person got a handgun and returned fire. The initial shooter was shot in the leg. He was taken to Crenshaw Community Hospital via private vehicle where he was treated and released.
Police did not release information the person arrested or the charge.
Police continue to investigate the shooting. No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.