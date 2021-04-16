2 arrested after shots fired into Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Ronrico Smith, 20, and Corey Floyd, 17, were arrested and charged after MPD opened an investigation just before midnight on Thursday.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Buckingham Drive, where police responded at 11:57 p.m.
Investigators spoke with the victim, who said their home had been damaged by the gunfire.
Smith and Floyd were arrested afterward following what police called a “short pursuit.”
Both have been taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where bond was set at $15,000 for Floyd and $30,000 for Smith.
