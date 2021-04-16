County Road 12: Supersized rooster up for auction

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Pastor Herbert Brown has come up with some unique fundraising ideas over the years, but this may be his best.
“I think it’s at the top of what I’ve done in my year’s experience,” said pastor Herbert Brown with Southside Baptist Church in Greenville. “We never dreamed something like this would happen.”
It all started with the acquisition of a new building. A once-popular restaurant named Dairy Dream had been closed for years, and it sat right next to the main church. When they bought the building, the same question kept popping up. What are you going to do with the “big chicken” (really a rooster)?
“I guess that thing is about six feet tall. It’s a pretty good-sized rooster. It used to light up. Its eyes had lights. It was a bright chicken.”
It sat on top of Dairy Dream for 15 years. After that several businesses took over the space but the rooster remained. Last year a hurricane knocked the big fella on his side. Getting him down wasn’t easy.
“We had several guys there and were fortunate enough to have a bucket truck. They got up there and got a rope tied to it and got it down. Quite fun.”
That’s when Pastor Brown decided this guy needed a new place to roost. They have a silent auction going right now for the 7-foot bird statue.
If you need this guy at your place, check out the Southside Baptist Facebook page. The bids start at $1,000, and the deadline is April 22nd. The winner will be announced Sunday, April 25.
