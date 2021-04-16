Law firm gives meals to Baptist Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beasley Allen Law Firm is giving back to health care workers at Baptist Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The law firm is sponsoring boxed lunches from Chappy’s Deli for hundreds of clinic workers and volunteers.
The lunches will be provided on several days throughout April and early May.
The law firm says it’s “privileged” to help them out in their battle against the coronavirus.
“Providing food for the workers fighting this pandemic on the front lines is a great way to support Baptist Health’s heroic efforts,” the firm’s managing attorney, Tom Methvin, said in a news release. “Many of those working at the clinic are volunteers, so working with Chappy’s to provide their lunches is one way we can show our appreciation for their time and efforts. They truly deserve it, and we are honored to play a small part in making the day a little easier for all those working so hard to vaccinate our community.”
Beasley Allen says they started providing meals to health care workers in the early days of the pandemic after Baptist East staff became overwhelmed with COVID-19 hospitalizations. They said the firm remains committed that support.
“This has been a tough year, but it was made more bearable for our team members by the generosity of community members like Beasley Allen, who helped organize so many meals,” Martie McEnerney, Baptist’s director of community development, said in the release.
Vaccine appointments can be made online at either of Baptist Health’s two vaccine clinics.
One clinic is at 3989 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery, The other is in the Prattville Medical Park at 635 McQueen Smith Rd., Suite D.
