LifeSouth Community Blood Centers opens pop-up location in Prattville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -LifeSouth Community Blood Centers officially opens a new pop-up location in Prattville to give more people an opportunity to donate blood closer to home.
Right now, LifeSouth has an emergency need for all blood types to keep hospitals in this area adequately supplied. Donors that are O-negative and O-positive are especially encouraged to donate every 56 days to keep blood supply on the shelves.
The pop-up donor center is located in Prattville’s High Point Town Center. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
