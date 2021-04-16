Man charged in February Elmore County crash that killed teen

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged in a February crash that killed a teen, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said.
According to ALEA, Anthony Reed Gann, 29, of Tallassee, has been charged with reckless murder.
ALEA said the wreck happened Feb. 5 at 8:55 p.m. on Upper River Road. Gann was driving a 2017 Hyundai Tucson that left the roadway and hit a tree.
The passenger, a teenager, died from injuries following the crash, ALEA said.
ALEA did not release the name of the minor.
Gann was taken into custody Friday. He is being held at the Elmore County Jail with bond set at $60,000.
