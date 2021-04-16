Man reported missing in Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is searching for a missing person.
Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say Walter Junior Orr, 49, hasn’t been seen since leaving his home on April 11.
Orr is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 188 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing acid wash-colored jeans, a blue sweatshirt and a white hat.
Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.
