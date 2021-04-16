Montgomery police charge man in Oakleigh Road homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of George Wheeler, 29.
According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, David Lamont Boyd, 35, is charged with murder.
Williams says the murder happened Wednesday. Officers and fire medics responded to the 5900 block of Oakleigh Road where they found Wheeler suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
An initial investigation revealed that Boyd and Wheeler knew each other and were involved in an altercation.
Boyd was taken into custody Friday by the U.S. Marshal Task Force. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $150,000 bond.
Police are asking anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000, or 625-2831.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.