Montgomery police make 3 armed robbery arrests in 2 unrelated cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged three suspects in two separate armed robbery cases.
Lt. Jarrett Williams says Desmond Alexander Terrell, 19, Cam’ron Antonio McCall, 18, and Darrius Howard, 29 are each charged with robbery first degree.
Williams says McCall and Terell were charged after an armed robbery Tuesday in the 4500 block of Atlanta Highway. During the robbery, the suspects came into a business, demanded property and ran.
Court records show the robbery happened at City Pawn and the suspects took over $3,500 worth of firearms.
McCall and Terrell were both taken into custody shortly after the robbery, Williams says.
Howard was charged in a robbery that happened on Monday in the 2300 block of Coliseum Parkway, according to Williams. A victim told officers a suspect, armed with a gun, took their property.
Court records say Howard pulled out a gun and demanded property from the victim. He then patted the victim down before demanding money from him a second time. The victim ended up handing over $2,000 to Howard.
Howard was taken into custody Thursday and charged.
All three suspects were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bond each.
